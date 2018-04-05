Loading
5-Apr-2018 12:55 PM

Kyrgyzstan to privatise Air Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan's Government reached (04-Apr-2018) a decision on the privatisation of Air Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyzstan's Fund for State Property Management owns 100% of the carrier's shares. Majority state ownership requires the carrier to observe a number of procedures, which can significantly reduce the speed of decision making. According to a business plan published by the carrier, 51% of the carrier's shares are to be sold to a private investor. In case of acquisition of the shares by a foreign investor, the number of the shares acquired must not exceed 49%, and 2% of the shares are to be sold to private investors from Kyrgyzstan. [more - original PR - Russian/English]

