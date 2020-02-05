Kyrgyzstan to develop Bishkek Manas Airport as a key Central Asia hub
Kyrgyzstan's Government announced (04-Feb-2020) plans to develop Bishkek Manas International Airport as a regional transit cargo centre, offering international logistical services and connecting Southeast Asia and Europe. Kyrgyzstan expects the airport to become one of the key aviation hubs in Central Asia, as part of plans for airport development in the period to 2023. The completion of Bishkek Manas Airport, Osh Airport and Tamchy Issyk-Kul International Airport modernisation work is included in the federal programme for the period to 2022. Airport modernisation is expected to result in network development. Kyrgyzstan also noted the need to implement international ICAO standards, and enhance effectiveness of quality management and safety management systems. [more - original PR - Russian]