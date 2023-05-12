Kyiv Boryspil Airport sees demand among European carriers to resume services to Ukraine

Kyiv Boryspil International Airport director general Oleksiy Dubrevskyy stated (11-May-2023) there is great demand among European carriers to resume services to Ukraine as soon as it is safe to do so. Mr Dubrevskyy said opportunities in the Ukrainian aviation market after the war include the return of Ukrainian refugees, cargo and LCC services, growth in demand for charters, inbound tourism and possible liberalisation of the market with the European Union and common aviation space. Mr Dubrevskyy noted: "Currently, the airport infrastructure is operable, the operational capacity of the terminals and the airfield is maintained, and highly skilled personnel are constantly trained and refresher trained. We are doing everything possible to make that Boryspil airport resume its operation in a short period of time". [more - original PR - English/Ukrainian]