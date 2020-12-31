Become a CAPA Member
Loading
31-Dec-2020 3:44 PM

Kuwait to resume commercial air services on 02-Jan-2021

Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced (29-Dec-2020) commercial services to and from Kuwait International Airport will resume at 04:00 on 02-Jan-2021. Departing Kuwaiti passengers must register through a government portal, obtain health insurance (including COVID-19 coverage) for the duration of their trip and provide a certificate of a negative COVID-19 test result. Arriving passengers must provide a negative COVID-19 test result, download and register on a government app and quarantine at home for 14 days. [more - original PR - English/Arabic]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More