Kuwait to resume commercial air services on 02-Jan-2021

Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced (29-Dec-2020) commercial services to and from Kuwait International Airport will resume at 04:00 on 02-Jan-2021. Departing Kuwaiti passengers must register through a government portal, obtain health insurance (including COVID-19 coverage) for the duration of their trip and provide a certificate of a negative COVID-19 test result. Arriving passengers must provide a negative COVID-19 test result, download and register on a government app and quarantine at home for 14 days. [more - original PR - English/Arabic]