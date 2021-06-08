Kuwait to permit weekly London services from 13-Jun-2021
Kuwait's Centre for Government Communication, via its official Twitter account, announced (07-Jun-2021) the resumption of direct services to and from the UK, effective 13-Jun-2021. Each licensed airline will be permitted to operate one weekly Kuwait-London service under the new directives.
