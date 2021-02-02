Kuwait International Airport to introduce passenger fees from 01-Jun-2021

Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed (30-Jan-2021) the introduction of airport service fees for all passengers arriving and departing Kuwait International Airport, effective 01-Jun-2021. DGCA Directorate General Yousef Sulaiman Al-Fauzan stated the fees are in line with minimum international standards and will support service and facility improvements at the airport, noting the increasing importance of airports in generating federal revenue. [more - original PR]