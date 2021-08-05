Kuwait International Airport handles over 8500 pax on 01-Aug-2021

Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), via its official Twitter account, reported (02-Aug-2021) the following traffic highlights for Kuwait International Airport on 01-Aug-2021, amid adjustments to national travel directives:

Aircraft movements: 88;

Departures: 42; Arrivals: 46;

Passengers: 8541.

As previously reported by CAPA, international travel was suspended for non-vaccinated passengers effective 01-Aug-2021, following the move to increase arrivals capacity at Kuwait International Airport to 5000 passengers per day to support industry recovery.