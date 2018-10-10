10-Oct-2018 9:50 AM
Kuwait DGCA outlines future tenders for system and technological upgrades at Kuwait Airport
Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced (09-Oct-2018) plans to advertise tenders for the following projects at Kuwait International Airport during fiscal years 2018/2019 and 2019/2020:
- Airport meteorological system upgrade;
- Integrated ground based remote sensing station installation;
- National sand and dust storm warning and advisory system;
- Composite doppler weather radar network for the state of Kuwait;
- Meteorological data processing system second generation;
- Automatic weather observing system for the state of Kuwait;
- Low-level wind shear alert system;
- Runway oriented turbulence detection and advisory system;
- Airport surface observation system;
- Helium/hydrogen generator;
- Advanced-surface movement guidance and control system;
- Kuwait airport data interchange network;
- Air traffic surveillance radar systems. [more - original PR]