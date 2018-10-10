Become a CAPA Member
10-Oct-2018

Kuwait DGCA outlines future tenders for system and technological upgrades at Kuwait Airport

Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced (09-Oct-2018) plans to advertise tenders for the following projects at Kuwait International Airport during fiscal years 2018/2019 and 2019/2020:

  • Airport meteorological system upgrade;
  • Integrated ground based remote sensing station installation;
  • National sand and dust storm warning and advisory system;
  • Composite doppler weather radar network for the state of Kuwait;
  • Meteorological data processing system second generation;
  • Automatic weather observing system for the state of Kuwait;
  • Low-level wind shear alert system;
  • Runway oriented turbulence detection and advisory system;
  • Airport surface observation system;
  • Helium/hydrogen generator;
  • Advanced-surface movement guidance and control system;
  • Kuwait airport data interchange network;
  • Air traffic surveillance radar systems. [more - original PR]

