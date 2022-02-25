Become a CAPA Member
25-Feb-2022 2:49 PM

Kuwait Airways to receive 31 Airbus aircraft by 2028 under restructured order

Kuwait Airways announced (24-Feb-2022) an agreement to restructure its Airbus aircraft fleet, including a reduction of A350s on order. The restructured fleet will total 31 Airbus aircraft in addition to the carrier's 10 Boeing 777s, comprising:

  • Nine A320neo aircraft with 134 seat capacity;
  • Six A321neos with 169 seats;
  • Three A321LRs with 169 seats;
  • Four A330-800neos with 235 seats;
  • Seven A330-900neos with 291 seats;
  • Two A350-900s with 326 seats.

Kuwait Airways has already taken delivery of six A320neos and two A330-800neos, as recorded by the CAPA Fleet Database. All 31 aircraft are due for delivery by 2028. [more - original PR]

