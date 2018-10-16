16-Oct-2018 8:23 AM
Kuwait Airways signs purchase agreement for eight A330neos
Kuwait Airways signed (15-Oct-2018) a purchase agreement for eight A330-800 aircraft powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines as part of its fleet renewal and expansion strategy. The carrier, via its official Twitter account, stated the aircraft will be delivered between Mar-2019 and the end of 2026. The airline also has 15 A320neo family and five A350-900 aircraft on order, with deliveries to commence in 2019. [more - original PR - Airbus] [more - original PR - Rolls-Royce]