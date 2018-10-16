Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-Oct-2018 8:23 AM

Kuwait Airways signs purchase agreement for eight A330neos

Kuwait Airways signed (15-Oct-2018) a purchase agreement for eight A330-800 aircraft powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines as part of its fleet renewal and expansion strategy. The carrier, via its official Twitter account, stated the aircraft will be delivered between Mar-2019 and the end of 2026. The airline also has 15 A320neo family and five A350-900 aircraft on order, with deliveries to commence in 2019. [more - original PR - Airbus] [more - original PR - Rolls-Royce]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More