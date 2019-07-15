15-Jul-2019 11:02 AM
Kuwait Airways selects Collins Aerospace Super Diamond business class seats for A330-800 fleet
Kuwait Airways selected (12-Jul-2019) Collins Aerospace to install Super Diamond business class seats in eight of the carrier's A330-800 aircraft. The Super Diamond business class seats feature all aisle access, a 78 inch fully flat seat, living space with increased stowage and gate to gate inflight entertainment solutions. Kuwait Airways' A330-800 aircraft are scheduled to enter service in 2020. [more - original PR]