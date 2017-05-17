Kuwait Airways appoints new CEO

Kuwait Airways, via its official Twitter account, announced (16-May-2017) the appointment of Ebrahim Al-Khuzam as CEO. Mr Al-Khuzam was appointed to the airline's board on 04-Apr-2017 and succeeds Rasha Al-Roumi, who resigned in Apr-2017, according to reports from Arabian Business and Kuwait Times. Mr Al-Khuzam said: "I would like to assure all passengers, employees and stakeholders, that the ambitious acquisition strategy of 35 new aircraft, by 2021, and a thorough reform of the airline's operations, commercial and service infrastructure will be a consistent guideline for taking the airline forward".