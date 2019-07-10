10-Jul-2019 9:49 AM
Kuwait Airways and Turkish Airlines sign codeshare agreement
Kuwait Airways and Turkish Airlines entered (09-Jul-2019) a codeshare agreement covering services from Kuwait to Istanbul Airport and Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport, effective 01-Aug-2019. Kuwait Airways operates daily Kuwait-Istanbul and Kuwait-Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen services and Turkish Airlines operates four times daily Istanbul-Kuwait and twice daily Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Kuwait services. Turkish Airlines and Kuwait Airways are also working on the possibility of incorporating frequent flyer programmes for codeshare services and the expansion of special prorate and codeshare agreements in the future. The carriers signed a renewed special prorate agreement in May-2019. [more - original PR - English/Turkish]