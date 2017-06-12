Kuwait Airways and ALAFCO sign sale and leaseback deal for four Boeing 777-300ERs

Kuwait Airways Company (KAC) and Aviation Lease and Finance Company (ALAFCO) signed (11-Jun-2017) an initial agreement for the sale and leaseback of four Boeing 777-300ER aircraft for a lease term of 12 years. KAC reported it sent a request for proposals to seven qualified companies and consortia and ALAFCO presented the best offer. The carrier will use the funds generated through the agreement to help finance delivery of the remaining three of four new 777-300ERs from Boeing. Kuwait Airways will take delivery of one aircraft per month from Jun-2017 to Aug-2017. [more - original PR]