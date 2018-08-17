Become a CAPA Member
17-Aug-2018 10:10 AM

Kuwait Airport T4 first operational phase to offer 'basic services only'

Kuwait International Airport confirmed (15-Aug-2018) Kuwait Airways operated the first commercial service from the airport's new T4 on 15-Aug-2018. The terminal will initially handle four frequencies per day before increasing to full capacity. The building is capable of handling 4.5 million passengers p/a. Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation commented: "It is worth mentioning that the first operational phase will provide the basic services only, while efforts are underway to complete the full investment services during the next phase". [more - original PR]

