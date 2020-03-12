12-Mar-2020 3:58 PM
Kuwait Airport suspends commercial aviation services from 13-Mar-2020
Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced (11-Mar-2020) the following measures in response to the coronavirus outbreak:
- Non-Kuwaitis prohibited from entering Kuwait via Kuwait International Airport, effective immediately;
- Commercial flights limited to Kuwaiti citizens, their first degree relatives and any foreign workers accompanying them;
- Commercial flights to and from Kuwait Airport suspended until further notice, effective from 00:00 on 13-Mar-2020;
- The measures exclude freight operations. [more - original PR - English/Arabic]