12-Mar-2020 3:58 PM

Kuwait Airport suspends commercial aviation services from 13-Mar-2020

Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced (11-Mar-2020) the following measures in response to the coronavirus outbreak:

  • Non-Kuwaitis prohibited from entering Kuwait via Kuwait International Airport, effective immediately;
  • Commercial flights limited to Kuwaiti citizens, their first degree relatives and any foreign workers accompanying them;
  • Commercial flights to and from Kuwait Airport suspended until further notice, effective from 00:00 on 13-Mar-2020;
  • The measures exclude freight operations. [more - original PR - English/Arabic]

