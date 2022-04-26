Kuva Air to launch in Zimbabwe as 'world's first blockchain powered airline'

Kuva and the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ), via their official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (22/24-Apr-2022) Kuva Air made a demonstration flight from Harare to Bulawayo on 22-Apr-2022. The flight was operated by Executive Air with an Embraer EMB120 aircraft (ZS-AAF). CAAZ stated Executive Air was "being tested on their readiness to operate scheduled commercial flights". Kuva described Kuva Air as "the world's first blockchain powered airline" and stated the airline intends to offer regular Harare-Bulawayo service. Kuva is a provider of digital wallet, payment, cryptocurrency and currency exchange services through the Kuvacash mobile app.