Kuehne + Nagel: Global airfreight market under pressure in 1H2019, volumes down nearly 6%

Kuehne + Nagel reported (23-Jul-2019) the global airfreight market "continued to be under pressure in an economy characterised by growing trade barriers" during 1H2019. Due to "stagnating markets of some key industries", the group's airfreight volume decreased by 5.8% year-on-year to 813,000 tons. Growth was achieved with industry solutions for pharmaceuticals and healthcare, as well as for perishables. Quick International Courier, a provider of time critical transport and logistics services for the pharmaceuticals, healthcare and aviation industries, was integrated successfully. Airfreight segment EBIT declined 4.4% to CHF174 million (EUR158.3 million). [more - original PR]