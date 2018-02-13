Kuala Lumpur International Airport reports 19th consecutive month of pax growth in Jan-2018

Kuala Lumpur International Airport reported (12-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

Passengers: 5.1 million, +4.8% year-on-year;

Domestic: 1.3 million, -4.1%; Klia Main: 394,000, -30.9%; Klia2: 879,000, +16.1%; International: 3.8 million, +8.1%; Klia Main: 1.9 million, +6.2%; Klia2: 1.9 million, +10.2%;

Aircraft movements: 34,170, +7.2%; Domestic: 10,143, -4.3%; International: 24,027, +12.9%.



According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marks the 19th consecutive month of passenger traffic growth and the highest level of January passenger traffic for the airport since 2008. [more - original PR]