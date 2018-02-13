Loading
Kuala Lumpur International Airport reports 19th consecutive month of pax growth in Jan-2018

Kuala Lumpur International Airport reported (12-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

  • Passengers: 5.1 million, +4.8% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 1.3 million, -4.1%;
      • Klia Main: 394,000, -30.9%;
      • Klia2: 879,000, +16.1%;
    • International: 3.8 million, +8.1%;
      • Klia Main: 1.9 million, +6.2%;
      • Klia2: 1.9 million, +10.2%;
  • Aircraft movements: 34,170, +7.2%;
    • Domestic: 10,143, -4.3%;
    • International: 24,027, +12.9%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marks the 19th consecutive month of passenger traffic growth and the highest level of January passenger traffic for the airport since 2008. [more - original PR]

