Kuala Lumpur International Airport reported (09-Jun-2017) the following traffic highlights in May-2017:

Passengers: 4.8 million, +12.1% year-on-year; Domestic: 1.4 million, +3.5%; International: 3.4 million, +15.9%; ASEAN : 1.6 million, +11.3%; Non-ASEAN: 1.8 million, +20.4%;

Aircraft movements: 32,064, +8.8%; Domestic: 9987, +6.2%; International: 22,077, +10.0%.