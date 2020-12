Kuala Lumpur Airport records 72.9% traffic decline in nine months ended 30-Sep-2020

Malaysia Airports reported (30-Nov-2020) passenger traffic for Malaysia operations reduced by 69.6% year-on-year to 23.7 million passengers in the nine months ended 30-Sep-2020. Kuala Lumpur International Airport recorded a 72.9% reduction in passenger traffic to 12.5 million passengers while other airports in Malaysia recorded an aggregate decline of 64.9% to 11.2 million passengers. [more - original PR]