KrasAvia to receive three ATR 72s in 2020

KrasAvia announced (29-Oct-2019) plans to acquire three ATR 72 aircraft in 2020 under a financial lease contract. The aircraft are to support Krasnoyarsk network development, providing consistent regional traffic for Aeroflot's hub. KrasAvia plans to connect Krasnoyarsk with localities in neighbouring federal subjects, operating with Let L-410 and ATR 72 equipment. The carrier is able to implement large investment projects following work resulting in the achievement of profitability in the nine months ended Sep-2019. [more - original PR - Russian]