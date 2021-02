KrasAvia commenced (08-Feb-2021) deployment of its first two ATR 72-500s. As previously reported by CAPA, the airline took delivery of the 72-500s in Nov-2020, under lease from Erik Thun. The aircraft will replace KrasAvia's Antonov An-24 and An-26 aircraft until the arrival of Ilyushin Il-114-300s. [more - original PR]