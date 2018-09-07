KPMG International and Microsoft work with Singapore Airlines for blockchain solution for KrisPay

KPMG International reported (06-Sep-2018) its Singapore office worked with Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Microsoft to develop the carrier's KrisPay digital wallet, the first airline loyalty programme based on blockchain technology. SIA launched the new digital wallet following a successful proof-of-concept development in Feb-2018. The digital wallet not only makes it easier for SIA customers to use miles in their KrisFlyer account, it allows SIA to onboard new partners and reconcile payments using blockchain technology. [more - original PR]