Korean Air to implement stricter face mask policy

Korean Air, via its official website, announced (08-Sep-2020) plans to implement a stricter face mask policy for passengers, commencing 08-Sep-2020. Under the policy, the airline will not permit passengers to board unless they are wearing a face mask, with the exception of children under the age of 24 months and those with medical conditions preventing them from wearing a mask. Passengers who refuse to continue wearing a mask onboard will receive a warning that they are violating the Infectious Disease Prevention Act and Aviation Security Act and will be placed in police custody in they fail to act on the warning.