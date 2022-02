Korean Air announced (18-Feb-2022) plans to commence the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on scheduled Seoul Incheon-Paris CDG service, making it the first South Korean airline to utilise SAF on a regular international service. As previously reported by CAPA, in Jun-2021 Korean Air signed an agreement with Hyundai Oilbank to collaborate on the promotion of SAF usage. [more - original PR - Korean]