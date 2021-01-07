Korean Air to amend articles of association to facilitate acquisition of Asiana Airlines

Korean Air announced (06-Jan-2021) shareholders approved a proposal to amend the airline's articles of association to increase its total number of shares from 250 million to 700 million. The share increase will support Korean Air's plans to raise KRW2.5 trillion (USD2.3 billion) by issuing new shares in Mar-2021. The airline will utilise KRW1.8 trillion (USD1.7 billion) of the raised capital to take a controlling stake in Asiana Airlines. [more - original PR - Korean]