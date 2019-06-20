20-Jun-2019 10:07 AM
Korean Air to acquire 20 787-10s and add 10 more 787-9s
Korean Air confirmed (19-Jun-2019) plans to introduce 20 Boeing 787-10s and add 10 more 787-9s to its existing fleet, becoming the first 787-10 operator in South Korea. The order forms part of Korean Air's ongoing fleet renewal programme, with the new 787s to replace existing aircraft, including A330, 777 and 747 equipment. Korean Air chairman Walter Cho said the aircraft will become the "backbone" of for the carrier's mid and long haul fleet for many years to come. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]