16-Aug-2021 11:46 AM
Korean Air reports fifth consecutive quarter of operating profit and record cargo revenue in 2Q2021
Korean Air reported (13-Aug-2021) the following non-consolidated financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Jun-2021:
- Revenue: KRW1951 billion (USD1.7 billion), +16% year-on-year;
- Cargo: KRW1511 billion (USD1.4 billion);
- Operating profit (loss): KRW196.9 billion (USD175.6 million), +31%;
- Net profit (loss): KRW130 billion (USD115.9 million), -20%. [more - original PR]