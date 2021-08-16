Become a CAPA Member
16-Aug-2021 11:46 AM

Korean Air reports fifth consecutive quarter of operating profit and record cargo revenue in 2Q2021

Korean Air reported (13-Aug-2021) the following non-consolidated financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Jun-2021:

  • Revenue: KRW1951 billion (USD1.7 billion), +16% year-on-year; 
    • Cargo: KRW1511 billion (USD1.4 billion);
  • Operating profit (loss): KRW196.9 billion (USD175.6 million), +31%;
  • Net profit (loss): KRW130 billion (USD115.9 million), -20%. [more - original PR]

