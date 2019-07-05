Korean Air reaffirms confidence in 737 MAX

Korean Air managing VP passenger network and sales Bo-Young Song, speaking on CAPA TV, expressed (Jul-2019) confidence in the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, stating: "Though we are having unexpected setbacks in MAX [aircraft], the situation will get better once Boeing takes the necessary actions... Once we have all safety related issue addressed and resolved by Boeing, we will be good to go with MAX launching". Mr Song added that Korean Air also plans to operate a MAX simulator. As previously reported by CAPA, Korean Air plans to replace some of its existing fleet with 737 MAX and Airbus neo aircraft to increase both frequency and capacity. [more - CAPA TV]