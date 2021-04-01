1-Apr-2021 10:07 AM
Korean Air president responds to concerns regarding monopoly potential of Asiana acquisition
Korean Air president Woo Kee-hong responded (31-Mar-2021) to questions regarding the monopoly potential of its acquisition and merger with Asiana Airlines by noting Korean Air and Asiana Airlines have a combined slot share of less than 40% of available slots at Seoul Incheon International Airport. Mr Woo noted the two airlines' combined share of Seoul Incheon slots is significantly smaller than Delta Air Lines' slot share at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, American Airlines' share at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport or Lufthansa's share at Frankfurt Airport. [more - original PR - Korean]