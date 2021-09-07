7-Sep-2021 9:52 AM
Korean Air partners with SK Energy to use carbon neutral fuel
Korean Air announced (06-Sep-2021) a partnership with petroleum and refinery company SK Energy to introduce carbon neutral jet fuel. The airline will purchase one month's worth of carbon neutral fuel for domestic services departing from Cheongju and Jeju. Carbon neutrality is achieved by measuring the total emissions produced through fuel production, transport and consumption and purchasing carbon credits to offset the carbon footprint. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Korean]