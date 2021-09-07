Become a CAPA Member
Loading
7-Sep-2021 9:52 AM

Korean Air partners with SK Energy to use carbon neutral fuel

Korean Air announced (06-Sep-2021) a partnership with petroleum and refinery company SK Energy to introduce carbon neutral jet fuel. The airline will purchase one month's worth of carbon neutral fuel for domestic services departing from Cheongju and Jeju. Carbon neutrality is achieved by measuring the total emissions produced through fuel production, transport and consumption and purchasing carbon credits to offset the carbon footprint. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Korean]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More