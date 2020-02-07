7-Feb-2020 12:24 PM
Korean Air outlines plan for developing cargo services
Korean Air outlined (06-Feb-2020) the following plan for developing cargo services:
- Improve sales by developing growth market:
- Increase alternative market supply (Eastern Europe, China, South America);
- Continue supply increase in growing market (following manufacturing facilities relocation);
- Attract demand from global manufacturer and major forwarder:
- Enhance marketing for major cities (semi conductor equipment, fashion items);
- Expand high margin sales (medical products, ecommerce, fresh food, IT equipment);
- Improve profit by supply control:
- Optimise supply to demand growing markets (charters);
- Securing contract and project shipment. [more - original PR]