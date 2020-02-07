Become a CAPA Member
7-Feb-2020 12:24 PM

Korean Air outlines plan for developing cargo services

Korean Air outlined (06-Feb-2020) the following plan for developing cargo services:

  • Improve sales by developing growth market:
    • Increase alternative market supply (Eastern Europe, China, South America);
    • Continue supply increase in growing market (following manufacturing facilities relocation);
  • Attract demand from global manufacturer and major forwarder:
    • Enhance marketing for major cities (semi conductor equipment, fashion items);
    • Expand high margin sales (medical products, ecommerce, fresh food, IT equipment);
  • Improve profit by supply control:
    • Optimise supply to demand growing markets (charters);
    • Securing contract and project shipment. [more - original PR]

