Korean Air operating profit down 41% but swings to net profit in 1Q2017

Korean Air reported (11-May-2017) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2017:

Revenue: KRW2866 billion (USD2479 million), stable year-on-year;

Operating costs: KRW2675 billion (USD2314 million), +5.1%;

Operating profit: KRW192 billion (USD166.1 million), -40.8%;

Net profit (loss): KRW559 billion (USD483.5 million), compared to a loss of KRW175 billion (USD145.1 million) in p-c-p;

Passenger traffic (RPKs): Domestic: +6.0%; International: -0.5%;

Passenger load factor: Domestic: 75.4%, +3.0ppts; International: 80.3%, +3.2ppts;

Passenger yield: Domestic: KRW164.9 (USD 14.3 cents), +1.5%; International: KRW87.9 (USD 7.6 cents), -2.1%;

Cargo traffic: +7.9%;

Cargo load factor: 78.2%, +3.4ppts;

Cargo yield: KRW285.8 (USD 24.7 cents), +6.3%;

Total assets: KRW23,910 billion (USD20,682 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: KRW1132 billion (USD979.2 million);

Total liabilities: KRW21,079 billion (USD18,233 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at KRW1 = USD0.000865 for 1Q2017

*Based on the average conversion rate at KRW1 = USD0.000829 for 1Q2016