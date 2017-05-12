12-May-2017 11:49 AM
Korean Air operating profit down 41% but swings to net profit in 1Q2017
Korean Air reported (11-May-2017) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2017:
- Revenue: KRW2866 billion (USD2479 million), stable year-on-year;
- Operating costs: KRW2675 billion (USD2314 million), +5.1%;
- Operating profit: KRW192 billion (USD166.1 million), -40.8%;
- Net profit (loss): KRW559 billion (USD483.5 million), compared to a loss of KRW175 billion (USD145.1 million) in p-c-p;
- Passenger traffic (RPKs):
- Domestic: +6.0%;
- International: -0.5%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 75.4%, +3.0ppts;
- International: 80.3%, +3.2ppts;
- Passenger yield:
- Domestic: KRW164.9 (USD 14.3 cents), +1.5%;
- International: KRW87.9 (USD 7.6 cents), -2.1%;
- Cargo traffic: +7.9%;
- Cargo load factor: 78.2%, +3.4ppts;
- Cargo yield: KRW285.8 (USD 24.7 cents), +6.3%;
- Total assets: KRW23,910 billion (USD20,682 million);
- Cash and cash equivalents: KRW1132 billion (USD979.2 million);
- Total liabilities: KRW21,079 billion (USD18,233 million). [more - original PR]
*Based on the average conversion rate at KRW1 = USD0.000865 for 1Q2017
*Based on the average conversion rate at KRW1 = USD0.000829 for 1Q2016