15-Nov-2017 12:28 PM

Korean Air operating profit down 23% in 3Q2017

Korean Air reported (Nov-2017) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2017:

  • Revenue: KRW3214 billion (USD2835 million), +3.1% year-on-year;
  • Operating costs: KRW2859 billion (USD2522 million), +7.5%;
  • Operating profit: KRW355 billion (USD313.1 million), -22.7%;
  • Net profit: KRW62 billion (USD54.7 million), -87.9%;
  • Passenger traffic (RPKs):
    • Domestic: -3.6%;
    • International: +3.2%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 77.7%, -2.1ppt;
    • International: 81.1%, +0.2ppt;
  • Passenger yield:
    • Domestic: KRW177.5 (USD 15.66 cents), -0.4%;
    • International: KRW88.2 (USD 7.78 cents), -6.1%;
  • Cargo traffic (FTKs): +7.5%;
  • Cargo load factor: 78.0%, +2.4ppt;
  • Cargo yield: KRW292.2 (USD 25.77 cents), +13.4%;
  • Total assets: KRW25,192 billion (USD22,219 million);
  • Cash and cash equivalents: KRW1109 billion (USD978.1 million);
  • Total liabilities: KRW22,154 billion (USD19,540 million).

*Based on the average conversion rate at KRW1 = USD0.000882

