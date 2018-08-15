Korean Air operating profit almost halves in 2Q2018

Korean Air reported (Aug-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Jun-2018:

Revenue: KRW3014 billion (USD2791 million), +5.7% year-on-year;

Operating costs: KRW2931 billion (USD2714 million), +9.0%; Fuel: KRW796 billion (USD737 million), +29.1%; Labour: KRW540 billion (USD500 million), +7.8%;

Operating profit: KRW82 billion (USD75.9 million), -49.0%;

Net profit (loss): (KRW276 billion) (USD255.6 million), compared to a loss of KRW210 billion in p-c-p;

Passenger traffic (RPKs): Domestic: -12.2%; International: +5.2%;

Passenger load factor: Domestic: 80.3%, +0.2ppt; International: 80.7%, +1.3ppt;

Passenger yield: Domestic: KRW186.1 (USD 17.2 cents), +4.9%; International: KRW86.9 (USD 8.0 cents), +2.8%;

Cargo traffic (FTKs): -4.3%;

Cargo load factor: 75.9%, -2.0ppt;

Cargo yield: KRW324.4 (USD 30.0 cents), +12.4%;

Total assets: KRW24,055 billion (USD22,347 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: KRW944 billion (USD877 million);

Total liabilities: KRW20,745 billion (USD19,272 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at KRW1 = USD0.000926 for 2Q2018

*Based on the average conversion rate at KRW1 = USD0.000929 for 1H2018