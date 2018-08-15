Become a CAPA Member
Loading
15-Aug-2018 2:13 PM

Korean Air operating profit almost halves in 2Q2018

Korean Air reported (Aug-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Jun-2018:

  • Revenue: KRW3014 billion (USD2791 million), +5.7% year-on-year;
  • Operating costs: KRW2931 billion (USD2714 million), +9.0%;
    • Fuel: KRW796 billion (USD737 million), +29.1%;
    • Labour: KRW540 billion (USD500 million), +7.8%;
  • Operating profit: KRW82 billion (USD75.9 million), -49.0%;
  • Net profit (loss): (KRW276 billion) (USD255.6 million), compared to a loss of KRW210 billion in p-c-p;
  • Passenger traffic (RPKs):
    • Domestic: -12.2%;
    • International: +5.2%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 80.3%, +0.2ppt;
    • International: 80.7%, +1.3ppt;
  • Passenger yield:
    • Domestic: KRW186.1 (USD 17.2 cents), +4.9%;
    • International: KRW86.9 (USD 8.0 cents), +2.8%;
  • Cargo traffic (FTKs): -4.3%;
  • Cargo load factor: 75.9%, -2.0ppt;
  • Cargo yield: KRW324.4 (USD 30.0 cents), +12.4%;
  • Total assets: KRW24,055 billion (USD22,347 million);
  • Cash and cash equivalents: KRW944 billion (USD877 million);
  • Total liabilities: KRW20,745 billion (USD19,272 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at KRW1 = USD0.000926 for 2Q2018
*Based on the average conversion rate at KRW1 = USD0.000929 for 1H2018

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More