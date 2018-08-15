15-Aug-2018 2:13 PM
Korean Air operating profit almost halves in 2Q2018
Korean Air reported (Aug-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Revenue: KRW3014 billion (USD2791 million), +5.7% year-on-year;
- Operating costs: KRW2931 billion (USD2714 million), +9.0%;
- Fuel: KRW796 billion (USD737 million), +29.1%;
- Labour: KRW540 billion (USD500 million), +7.8%;
- Operating profit: KRW82 billion (USD75.9 million), -49.0%;
- Net profit (loss): (KRW276 billion) (USD255.6 million), compared to a loss of KRW210 billion in p-c-p;
- Passenger traffic (RPKs):
- Domestic: -12.2%;
- International: +5.2%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 80.3%, +0.2ppt;
- International: 80.7%, +1.3ppt;
- Passenger yield:
- Domestic: KRW186.1 (USD 17.2 cents), +4.9%;
- International: KRW86.9 (USD 8.0 cents), +2.8%;
- Cargo traffic (FTKs): -4.3%;
- Cargo load factor: 75.9%, -2.0ppt;
- Cargo yield: KRW324.4 (USD 30.0 cents), +12.4%;
- Total assets: KRW24,055 billion (USD22,347 million);
- Cash and cash equivalents: KRW944 billion (USD877 million);
- Total liabilities: KRW20,745 billion (USD19,272 million). [more - original PR]
*Based on the average conversion rate at KRW1 = USD0.000926 for 2Q2018
*Based on the average conversion rate at KRW1 = USD0.000929 for 1H2018