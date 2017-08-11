Loading
11-Aug-2017 7:24 AM

Korean Air operating profit up 9% in 2Q2017

Korean Air reported (10-Aug-2017) consolidated financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Jun-2017:

  • Revenue: KRW2905 billion (USD2571 million), +3.1% year-on-year;
  • Operating costs: KRW2732 billion (USD2418 million), +2.8%;
  • Operating profit: KRW173 billion (USD153.1 million), +8.5%;
  • Net profit (loss): (KRW200 billion) (USD177.0 million), compared to a loss of KRW251 billion (USD215.7 million) in p-c-p;
  • Passenger traffic (RPKs):
    • Domestic: +4.1%;
    • International: +2.7%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 80.1%, -0.6ppt;
    • International: 79.4%, +1.4ppts;
  • Passenger yield:
    • Domestic: KRW177.4 (USD15.70 cents), +5.0%;
    • International: KRW84.5 (USD7.48 cents), -1.0%;
  • Cargo traffic (FTKs): +2.6%;
  • Cargo load factor: 77.9%, +1.3ppts;
  • Cargo yield: KRW288.6 (USD20.24 cents), +12.0%;
  • Total assets: KRW24,920 billion (USD22,059 million);
  • Cash and cash equivalents: KRW1381 billion (USD1222 million);
  • Total liabilities: KRW21,937 billion (USD19,418 million). [more - original PR - Korean]

*Based on the average conversion rate at USD1 = KRW1129.715641 for 2Q2017
*Based on the average conversion rate at USD1 = KRW1163.727912 for 2Q2016

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More