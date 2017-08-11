Korean Air operating profit up 9% in 2Q2017

Korean Air reported (10-Aug-2017) consolidated financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Jun-2017:
- Revenue: KRW2905 billion (USD2571 million), +3.1% year-on-year;
- Operating costs: KRW2732 billion (USD2418 million), +2.8%;
- Operating profit: KRW173 billion (USD153.1 million), +8.5%;
- Net profit (loss): (KRW200 billion) (USD177.0 million), compared to a loss of KRW251 billion (USD215.7 million) in p-c-p;
- Passenger traffic (RPKs):
- Domestic: +4.1%;
- International: +2.7%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 80.1%, -0.6ppt;
- International: 79.4%, +1.4ppts;
- Passenger yield:
- Domestic: KRW177.4 (USD15.70 cents), +5.0%;
- International: KRW84.5 (USD7.48 cents), -1.0%;
- Cargo traffic (FTKs): +2.6%;
- Cargo load factor: 77.9%, +1.3ppts;
- Cargo yield: KRW288.6 (USD20.24 cents), +12.0%;
- Total assets: KRW24,920 billion (USD22,059 million);
- Cash and cash equivalents: KRW1381 billion (USD1222 million);
- Total liabilities: KRW21,937 billion (USD19,418 million). [more - original PR - Korean]
*Based on the average conversion rate at USD1 = KRW1129.715641 for 2Q2017
*Based on the average conversion rate at USD1 = KRW1163.727912 for 2Q2016