Korean Air introduces 'Vision 2023' plan, outlines new targets

Korean Air recently introduced (04-Mar-2019) its 'Vision 2023' plan, which focuses on sustainable growth, improving its financial structure, transparency in corporate governance, and shareholder friendly policies in all business areas to further enhance corporate values over the next 50 years. Korean Air marked its 50th anniversary on 01-Mar-2019. Since its establishment, Korean Air has handled an accumulated 714.99 million passengers, 40.54 tons of cargo and operated 10.1 billion km. The carrier operates 166 aircraft, including 42 Boeing 777s, nine 787-9s, 10 747-8is and 10 A380s. Looking ahead, Korean Air is targeting sales of KRW16 trillion (USD14.2 billion) with annual growth of 5.1%, lowering debt to KRW11 trillion (USD9.8 billion) and debt ratio to 395% and plans to expand its fleet to 190 aircraft by 2023. [more - original PR]