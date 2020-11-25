Become a CAPA Member
25-Nov-2020 9:11 AM

Korean Air deploying A220 fleet on domestic services

Korean Air COO Lee Soo Keun stated (24-Nov-2020) the airline is deploying its 10 A220-300s equipped with Pratt & Whitney (P&W) GTF engines "on our domestic and short-haul routes", including services operating via Seoul Gimpo, Busan, Cheongju, Jeju and Ulsan. Mr Lee noted the "GTF-powered A220s have lower operating cost, which enables us to utilise the fleet effectively". P&W Asia Pacific customer business VP Mary Ellen said for many airlines "the A220 was one of the first aircraft that airlines put back into service [following coronavirus related suspensions], due to its superior flexibility and fuel efficiency". [more - original PR]

