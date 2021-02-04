Korean Air attributes 2020 operating profit partly to 'company-wide efforts to cut costs'

Korean Air attributed (04-Feb-2021) its profitable operating result in 2020 despite the impact of COVID-19 partly to "company-wide efforts to cut costs". The airline noted "reduced passenger capacity and falling oil prices lowered fuel consumption and jet fuel costs", while "related costs such as facility fees also were reduced due to decreased passenger operations" and "labour costs also declined slightly as employees took" voluntary rotational leave from Apr-2020. Korean Air also "expanded its capital and improved its financial structure through various self-rescue efforts such as selling non-core assets" in 2020. The airline raised KRW1.1 trillion (USD982 million) in capital by issuing new shares and earned KRW981.7 billion (USD876.4 million) by selling its inflight catering and duty free business unit. Korean Air confirmed it is "finalising the sale of KAL Limousine and Wangsan Leisure Development CO Ltd" and "is seeking to secure more liquidity by selling its shares in Hanjin International Corp that operates the Wilshire Grand Center in Los Angeles". [more - original PR]