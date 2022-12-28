Korean Air-Asiana Airlines business combination receives approval in China
Korean Air stated (26-Dec-2022) its business combination with Asiana Airlines received approval from China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on 26-Dec-2022. Addressing MOFCOM's demand that the merged Korean Air-Asiana entity reduce its market share due to competition concerns, Korean Air submitted remedies proposing to transfer slots to any new airlines wishing to start air services on nine routes where both Korean Air and Asiana Airlines operate. Five of the nine routes were proposed by the Korea Fair Trade Commission in early 2022 and an additional four routes have been advised by MOFCOM. Korean Air is still awaiting approvals from the US, EU and Japan, where reporting is mandatory, as well as final approval from the UK, where reporting is arbitrary. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Korean]