Korean Air and Boeing finalise order for 20 Boeing 787s

Korean Air and Boeing finalised (19-Jul-2019) an order for 10 787-10 and 10 787-9 aircraft, valued at USD6.3 billion at list prices. Korean Air also has an agreement with Air Lease Corporation to lease 10 787-10s. Korean Air announced the orders and leases at the Paris Air Show in Jun-2019. The airline plans to deploy the 787-10s on medium haul services, while continuing to leverage the longer haul capabilities of the 787-9. [more - original PR]