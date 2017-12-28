South Korea rejects Fly Yangyang and Aero K licence applications

South Korea's MOLIT announced (22-Dec-2017) the application for operating licences of FlyYangYang and Aero K (KAIR Airlines) citing concerns about their financial strength and competition in the market. The rejections followed advice from a committee that recommended the minimum capital requirement for new carriers be doubled to KW30 billion (USD27.9 million) and the minimum number of aircraft rise from three to five. The Ministry also noted the tough market conditions in the North Asian market, which was the major focus of both proposed LCCs. [more - original PR - Korean]