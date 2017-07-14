Korea Development Bank to invest in Haikou Hainan Meilan International Airport expansion project

Korea Development Bank (KDB) announced (13-Jul-2017) plans to set up a private equity fund in order to invest approximately USD130 million in the Haikou Hainan Meilan International Airport expansion project. KDB is expected to cooperate with China's Central Government, the Hainan Provincial Government and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank on the approximately KRW3 trillion (USD2.8 billion) airport expansion project. [more - original PR]