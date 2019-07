Korea Airports Corporation (KAC) signed (16-Jul-2019) an agreement with JEJU air to provide flight simulators and pilot training programmes for the airline at KAC's headquarters in Gangseo-gu, Seoul. KAC president and CEO Son Chang-wan said the partnership forms part of KAC's strategy of contributing to the competitiveness of South Korean airlines by stabilising pilot numbers. [more - original PR - Korean]