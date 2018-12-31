Korea Airports Corporation to expand paperless check in to 14 airports in Dec-2018

Korea Airports Corporation (KAC) announced (27-Dec-2018) plans to expand paperless biometric technology enabled check in for passengers aged 14 and older travelling on domestic services to all 14 KAC operated airports, commencing 28-Dec-2018. As previously reported by CAPA, KAC launched palm vein authentication check in for domestic passengers at Jeju International Airport and Seoul Gimpo International Airport in Jan-2018. [more - original PR - Korean]