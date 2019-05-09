Korea Airports Corp submits proposal to operate Manta Airport under 30 year concession

Ecuador's Ministry of Transportation and Public Works stated (07-May-2019) Korea Airports Corporation (KAC) president and CEO Son Chang-wan submitted a feasibility study and formal proposal for the operation of Manta Airport under the terms of a 30 year concession contract (Yonhap News/Maeil Business/Seoul Economy, 08-May-2019). KAC estimates it will be able to generate approximately USD580 million in revenue at Manta Airport over the 30 year term and aims to complete the process of acquiring operation rights for the airport by the end of 2019. [more - original PR - Spanish]