Korea Airports Corporation signs agreement with JDC to develop biometric payments solution

Korea Airports Corporation (KAC) signed (04-Aug-2020) an agreement with Jeju Free International City Development Centre (JDC) to utilise ONE ID biometric information for payments at retail and food and beverage outlets at KAC operated airports. KAC and JDC will utilise the palm vein authentication technology KAC implements to facilitate paperless check in and boarding to develop the payments solution. [more - original PR - Korean]