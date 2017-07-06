Loading
6-Jul-2017

Busan Gimhae Airport pax up 7%, cargo down 3% in Jun-2017

Korea Airports Corporation reported (06-Jul-2017), Busan Gimhae Airport passenger numbers up 7% - traffic highlights for Jun-2017:

  • Passengers: 1.3 million, +6.8% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 654,899, +5.3%;
    • International: 667,721, +8.3%;
  • Cargo: 13,798 tons, -3.1%;
    • Domestic: 5138 tons, +8.4%;
    • International: 8660 tons, -8.8%;
  • Aircraft movements: 8776, +7.8%;