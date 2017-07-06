6-Jul-2017 2:58 PM
Busan Gimhae Airport pax up 7%, cargo down 3% in Jun-2017
Korea Airports Corporation reported (06-Jul-2017), Busan Gimhae Airport passenger numbers up 7% - traffic highlights for Jun-2017:
- Passengers: 1.3 million, +6.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 654,899, +5.3%;
- International: 667,721, +8.3%;
- Cargo: 13,798 tons, -3.1%;
- Domestic: 5138 tons, +8.4%;
- International: 8660 tons, -8.8%;
- Aircraft movements: 8776, +7.8%;
- Domestic: 4035, +4.2%;
- International: 4741, +11.2%. [more - original PR]