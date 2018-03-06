Loading
6-Mar-2018 3:42 PM

Korea Airports Corporation reports double digit decline in both pax and cargo in Feb-2018

Korea Airports Corporation reported (05-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for all Korean airports for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers: 6.0 million, -47.0% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 4.5 million, -3.6%;
    • International: 1.5 million, -77.8%;
  • Cargo: 63,461 tons, -82.0%;
    • Domestic: 43,000 tons, -7.1%;
    • International: 20,461 tons, -93.3%;
  • Aircraft movements: 37,102, -42.4%;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More