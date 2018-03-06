6-Mar-2018 3:42 PM
Korea Airports Corporation reports double digit decline in both pax and cargo in Feb-2018
Korea Airports Corporation reported (05-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for all Korean airports for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 6.0 million, -47.0% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 4.5 million, -3.6%;
- International: 1.5 million, -77.8%;
- Cargo: 63,461 tons, -82.0%;
- Domestic: 43,000 tons, -7.1%;
- International: 20,461 tons, -93.3%;
- Aircraft movements: 37,102, -42.4%;
- Domestic: 28,620, -1.1%;
- International: 8482, -76.1%. [more - original PR]